Tesla CEO Elon Musk has backed a new-age mode of transport that he thinks can prevent casualties during natural disasters like hurricanes. According to Elon Musk, it's the Hyperloop/ tunnel that can prevent traffic problems, as well as, help in evacuation after a natural calamity.

In a recent tweet, World of Statistics listed some of the cities which have the worst traffic. Thereafter, SpaceX founder Musk replied to the tweet saying, "Tunnel anyone?".

Author Johna Crider suggested Musk that a transpoprtation loop between Baton Rouge to New Orleans would be feasible idea.

To which Musk said that his company 'The Boring' will attempt to build a working hyperloop. "From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys," Musk said in a tweet.

In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop.



He further said that underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example). "It wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice," he added.

Hyperloop is an ultra-high-speed public transportation system in which passengers travel in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Boring Company tunnels support both Loop and Hyperloop systems.