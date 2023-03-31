Elon Musk becomes most followed Twitter user, overtakes Barack Obama, Justin Bieber2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
According to Guinness World Records, Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users. With over 133 million users following Elon Musk, the CEO has around 30% total Twiter users following him.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has amassed the most followers on the platform. The 51-year old tycoon has more than 133 million users, surpassing former US President Barack Obama who held the record since 2020.
