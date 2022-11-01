Elon Musk begins to shake up product leadership at Twitter

Twitter’s most senior product executives are unlikely to stay at the company with Musk in charge, according to people familiar with the company who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The new owner is likely replacing Nick Caldwell, Twitter’s head of engineering, and Jay Sullivan, general manager for both consumer and revenue product, as he revamps the company and leadership team. Caldwell updated his public Twitter bio to include the word “former," while Sullivan deleted his bio entirely.