Elon Musk believes, "There are no great social networks." Aims to build the greatest!
Elon Musk says that there are no great social networks in a recent tweet. He aims to build the best platform amid rows over removing the block feature.
Elon Musk recently expressed in a candid tweet that there are currently no outstanding social networks. While acknowledging the possibility of failure, he emphasised his commitment to creating a truly exceptional platform.
The Block feature is used to restrict interaction with specific accounts on the microblogging platform. "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Elon Musk posted, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users of the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
However, Elon Musk, a self-promoted advocate of free speech, faced backlash from Twitter users on his decision to remove the ‘block’ feature.
Netizens flagged the fact that removing the ‘block’ feature would leave Twitter users vulnerable to online harassment and cyber bullying.
“Please rethink removing the block feature. as an anti-bullying activist (and target of harassment) I can assure you it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online." wrote on Twitter user
One Twitter user also mentioned that they would have to delete their account if block feature is removed. “In the midst of a libel suit I was targeted by thirty trolls the defendant enlisted to harass me. X will be untenable for people like me, who are willing to share their identities. If he does this, I will have no choice but to retire from this site." wrote James Wood.
Some twitter users also made sarcastic comments on the recent move. One said, “Not only did Elon Musk remove the block feature, you can now like an interesting post twice".