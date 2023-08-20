Elon Musk recently expressed in a candid tweet that there are currently no outstanding social networks. While acknowledging the possibility of failure, he emphasised his commitment to creating a truly exceptional platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks" right now. We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one," Musk said in a tweet.

In a recent surprising update, Elon Musk has announced that his social media platform, X, will be removing the feature that enables users to block tweets from specific accounts. This decision has garnered criticism from numerous quarters. Despite the backlash, Musk reiterated his stance today, defending the move by emphasising their commitment to forging a "great social network," even if it involves the possibility of setbacks.

The Block feature is used to restrict interaction with specific accounts on the microblogging platform. "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Elon Musk posted, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users of the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Elon Musk, a self-promoted advocate of free speech, faced backlash from Twitter users on his decision to remove the ‘block’ feature.

Netizens flagged the fact that removing the 'block' feature would leave Twitter users vulnerable to online harassment and cyber bullying.

“Please rethink removing the block feature. as an anti-bullying activist (and target of harassment) I can assure you it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online." wrote on Twitter user

One Twitter user also mentioned that they would have to delete their account if block feature is removed. “In the midst of a libel suit I was targeted by thirty trolls the defendant enlisted to harass me. X will be untenable for people like me, who are willing to share their identities. If he does this, I will have no choice but to retire from this site." wrote James Wood.

Some twitter users also made sarcastic comments on the recent move. One said, "Not only did Elon Musk remove the block feature, you can now like an interesting post twice".