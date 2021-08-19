1 min read.Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 12:52 PM ISTLivemint
This is not the first time the Elon Musk has complained about Apple. Last month Musk showed his support for ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games that has challenged Apple Inc's fees on its App Store
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confessed that he has discontinued following Apple News.
Recently, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Ross Gerber, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Apple News. He called the news app “A major source of negativity" in his life, the investment advisor added that he had cancelled Apple News.