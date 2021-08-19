Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confessed that he has discontinued following Apple News.

Recently, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Ross Gerber, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Apple News. He called the news app “A major source of negativity" in his life, the investment advisor added that he had cancelled Apple News.

I canceled Apple news. A major source of negativity in my life. $aapl — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) August 18, 2021

Apple News is a news aggregator app developed by Apple Inc taht allows users to read news articles ,based on publishers, websites and topics they select, such as technology or politics.

Agreeing with Gerber, Musk replied - "Same."

Same — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2021

This is not the first time the SpaceX CEO has complained about Apple. Last month Musk showed his support for "Fortnite" maker Epic Games that has challenged Apple Inc's fees on its App Store.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," he said in a tweet.

Musk had also criticised Apple Inc's "walled garden" or its tightly controlled tech ecosystem and its usage of cobalt, a key mineral for making lithium-ion batteries in the past.

