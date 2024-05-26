Tech mogul Elon Musk, known for his unconventional and often provocative statements, took it to a new level during an interview at the Viva Tech event. When the host light-heartedly suggested that some speculate Musk might be an alien, Musk responded with a deadpan affirmation, sparking both amusement and intrigue (via India Today).

"Some people believe you are an alien," the host remarked. Without hesitation and with a hint of mischief, Musk replied, "I am an alien." The host, delighted by the exchange, declared Musk’s secret exposed. Musk continued, "Yes, I keep telling people I'm an alien, but nobody believes me." This playful yet enigmatic assertion has left audiences buzzing, with Musk promising to share proof on social media.

Reportedly, Musk did not stop at claiming extraterrestrial origins. He delved into profound reflections on the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence. Musk posited that humans imbue AI with meaning and purpose. To illustrate his point, he drew an analogy with the human brain, explaining its dual components: the limbic system, responsible for instincts and emotions, and the cortex, which governs rational thought and planning.

According to Musk, the cortex is driven to satisfy the limbic system, and he suggested a similar dynamic might evolve with AI, where AI (the cortex) strives to fulfill human desires (the limbic system).

"I do think there is perhaps still a role for humans in that we give AI meaning," Musk explained. "So, if you think about how our brain works, we've got the limbic system, which is our instincts and our feelings. And then we've got the cortex, which is thinking and planning. But the cortex is constantly trying to make the limbic system happy. So maybe that's how it will be with AI. The AI is trying to make that cortex happy, which is trying to make our limbic system happy. And maybe we are what will give the AI meaning or purpose."

This intriguing conversation showcases Musk's blend of humour and deep philosophical insight. Whether his alien identity is part of an elaborate joke or a whimsical narrative, Musk excels at capturing the world’s attention and stimulating discussions about the future.

