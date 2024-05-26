Elon Musk claims alien identity, links human brain function to AI purpose
Elon Musk humorously admitted to being an alien, generating buzz and curiosity. He further explored the concept of humans giving meaning to AI, drawing parallels to the relationship between the limbic system and cortex in the human brain.
Tech mogul Elon Musk, known for his unconventional and often provocative statements, took it to a new level during an interview at the Viva Tech event. When the host light-heartedly suggested that some speculate Musk might be an alien, Musk responded with a deadpan affirmation, sparking both amusement and intrigue (via India Today).