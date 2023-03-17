Elon Musk claims to donate 826 crore to OpenAI before it became profitable

Elon Musk claims to donate ₹826 crore to OpenAI before it became profitable2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:45 AM IST
- Elon Musk's tweet about donating $100 million to OpenAI during its early days has grabbed a lot of attention. Musk expressed confusion about how the non-profit organization turned into a for-profit company with a market capitalization of $30 billion.
OpenAI was a relatively unknown entity until the release of its groundbreaking AI chatbot, ChatGPT, a few months ago. However, what many may not know is that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI when it was a non-profit organization. ChatGPT has revolutionized the world of AI chatbots since its release in November 2022.
