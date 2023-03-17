Elon Musk claims to donate 826 crore to OpenAI before it became profitable

OpenAI was a relatively unknown entity until the release of its groundbreaking AI chatbot, ChatGPT, a few months ago. However, what many may not know is that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI when it was a non-profit organization. ChatGPT has revolutionized the world of AI chatbots since its release in November 2022.

Elon Musk's tweet about donating $100 million to OpenAI during its early days has grabbed a lot of attention. Musk expressed confusion about how the non-profit organization turned into a for-profit company with a market capitalization of $30 billion. He questioned the legality of such a transformation and wondered why everyone doesn't do it if it is legal. The tweet has raised important questions about the ethics of for-profit AI companies.

Musk wrote,"I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~USD 100M somehow became a USD 30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?"

Alex Kehr, CEO of Superlocal, asked ChatGPT to generate a response to Elon Musk's question. The AI-generated response impressed Kehr, who shared it in the comments and called it a "good summary of what went down." According to ChatGPT, OpenAI's non-profit and for-profit entities are distinct. The non-profit subsidiary controls the research direction of OpenAI, while the for-profit arm is dedicated to developing and commercializing AI technologies.

OpenAI has recently unveiled GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, and the new chatbot is more sophisticated and versatile than its predecessor. According to the company's blog post announcing GPT-4's arrival, the new chatbot is more dependable, creative, and capable of handling more nuanced instructions than GPT-3. GPT-4 has already passed several human-oriented exams, including the GRE, LSAT, and SATs. Elon Musk also responded to the news of GPT-4's exam successes, expressing his thoughts on the achievement.

Musk also responded to a report on GPT-4's success in human-oriented exams by stating, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink." The comment emphasizes the need for technological advancements such as Neuralink to keep pace with AI's progress and retain human relevance in various fields.

Elon Musk has frequently criticized both ChatGPT and its parent company, OpenAI. In the past, he has called ChatGPT 'too woke' and warned that AI's social awareness could be 'fatal.' He expressed concern about ChatGPT's alleged bias towards conservatives. Additionally, Musk accused Microsoft of transforming OpenAI into a profit-focused entity, despite the company's non-profit status.