Elon Musk claims to donate 826 crore to OpenAI before it became profitable

OpenAI has recently unveiled GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, and the new chatbot is more sophisticated and versatile than its predecessor. According to the company's blog post announcing GPT-4's arrival, the new chatbot is more dependable, creative, and capable of handling more nuanced instructions than GPT-3. GPT-4 has already passed several human-oriented exams, including the GRE, LSAT, and SATs. Elon Musk also responded to the news of GPT-4's exam successes, expressing his thoughts on the achievement.