Elon Musk claims to donate 826 crore to OpenAI before it became profitable

OpenAI was a relatively unknown entity until the release of its groundbreaking AI chatbot, ChatGPT, a few months ago. However, what many may not know is that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI when it was a non-profit organization. ChatGPT has revolutionized the world of AI chatbots since its release in November 2022.
Elon Musk's tweet about donating $100 million to OpenAI during its early days has grabbed a lot of attention. Musk expressed confusion about how the non-profit organization turned into a for-profit company with a market capitalization of $30 billion. He questioned the legality of such a transformation and wondered why everyone doesn't do it if it is legal. The tweet has raised important questions about the ethics of for-profit AI companies.
Musk wrote,"I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~USD 100M somehow became a USD 30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?"
Alex Kehr, CEO of Superlocal, asked ChatGPT to generate a response to Elon Musk's question. The AI-generated response impressed Kehr, who shared it in the comments and called it a "good summary of what went down." According to ChatGPT, OpenAI's non-profit and for-profit entities are distinct. The non-profit subsidiary controls the research direction of OpenAI, while the for-profit arm is dedicated to developing and commercializing AI technologies.
OpenAI has recently unveiled GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, and the new chatbot is more sophisticated and versatile than its predecessor. According to the company's blog post announcing GPT-4's arrival, the new chatbot is more dependable, creative, and capable of handling more nuanced instructions than GPT-3. GPT-4 has already passed several human-oriented exams, including the GRE, LSAT, and SATs. Elon Musk also responded to the news of GPT-4's exam successes, expressing his thoughts on the achievement.
Musk also responded to a report on GPT-4's success in human-oriented exams by stating, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink." The comment emphasizes the need for technological advancements such as Neuralink to keep pace with AI's progress and retain human relevance in various fields.