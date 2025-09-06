Elon Musk confirms Grok AI can now generate talking videos, teases major upgrade to image feature

Elon Musk has revealed a significant enhancement to Grok AI, highlighting new capabilities in video and image generation. The Tesla and X founder tweeted, “Grok videos can now talk. Major upgrade to image & video generation in a few weeks. This is still early beta.”

Elon Musk unveils major Grok AI upgrade Musk shared a post from the DogeDesigner account on X, which demonstrated the feature with an anime character introducing itself, saying, “Welcome to Groke Imagine, my name is Anne.”

The announcement signals an expansion of Grok’s creative abilities, moving beyond static images to interactive and dynamic content. Musk described the rollout as an “early beta,” suggesting further improvements are on the horizon.

Grok AI, Musk’s AI venture, has steadily been gaining attention for its predictive capabilities and creative applications, and this latest update positions it as a more versatile tool for content creation.

Meanwhile, Musk has also once again put the spotlight on artificial intelligence, this time highlighting the predictive abilities of X’s AI chatbot, Grok. On his official X account, the billionaire shared a link to a live benchmark platform, urging users to test Grok’s forecasting prowess.

Musk highlights Grok’s predictive powers In his separate tweet, Musk wrote, “Download the @Grok app and try Grok Expert mode. For serious predictions, Grok Heavy is the best.” He followed up with, “The ability to predict the future is the best measure of intelligence.”

The link points to FutureX, a platform designed to evaluate how well large language models (LLMs) can predict real-world events. Developed by Jiashuo Liu and collaborators, FutureX presents AI agents with tasks spanning politics, economics, sports and cultural trends, scoring their predictions in real time.