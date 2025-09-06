Subscribe

Elon Musk confirms Grok AI can now generate talking videos, teases major upgrade to image feature

Elon Musk announced a major Grok AI upgrade, introducing talking videos and enhanced image generation. Shared via DogeDesigner on X, the demo featured an anime character, “Anne.” Still in early beta, the update expands Grok’s capabilities from static images to dynamic, interactive content.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Elon Musk has revealed a significant enhancement to Grok AI, highlighting new capabilities in video and image generation. The Tesla and X founder tweeted, “Grok videos can now talk. Major upgrade to image & video generation in a few weeks. This is still early beta.”

Elon Musk unveils major Grok AI upgrade

Musk shared a post from the DogeDesigner account on X, which demonstrated the feature with an anime character introducing itself, saying, “Welcome to Groke Imagine, my name is Anne.”

The announcement signals an expansion of Grok’s creative abilities, moving beyond static images to interactive and dynamic content. Musk described the rollout as an “early beta,” suggesting further improvements are on the horizon.

Grok AI, Musk’s AI venture, has steadily been gaining attention for its predictive capabilities and creative applications, and this latest update positions it as a more versatile tool for content creation.

Meanwhile, Musk has also once again put the spotlight on artificial intelligence, this time highlighting the predictive abilities of X’s AI chatbot, Grok. On his official X account, the billionaire shared a link to a live benchmark platform, urging users to test Grok’s forecasting prowess.

Musk highlights Grok’s predictive powers

In his separate tweet, Musk wrote, “Download the @Grok app and try Grok Expert mode. For serious predictions, Grok Heavy is the best.” He followed up with, “The ability to predict the future is the best measure of intelligence.”

The link points to FutureX, a platform designed to evaluate how well large language models (LLMs) can predict real-world events. Developed by Jiashuo Liu and collaborators, FutureX presents AI agents with tasks spanning politics, economics, sports and cultural trends, scoring their predictions in real time.

FutureX also features a public leaderboard, allowing users to track model performance and fostering healthy competition. Its automated scoring ensures consistency and objectivity in assessing AI predictions.

 
 
