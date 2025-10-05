Elon Musk confirms Grokipedia Version 0.1 coming soon: What is it and release timeline

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that the early beta of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia competitor developed by his xAI company, will be published in two weeks. The announcement was made on 5 October 2025 through Musk’s official X account, where he retweeted a post by an X user @amXFreeze, highlighting the upcoming release and the platform’s ambitious goals.

Expected features of Grokipedia According to @amXFreeze, Grokipedia is intended to be “the world’s largest and most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI, with no limits on use.” The post also suggested that the platform would use Musk’s Grok AI chatbot to analyse sources such as Wikipedia, identify falsehoods or half-truths, and rewrite entries to provide fuller context. However, these features have not been officially confirmed by Musk or xAI, and it remains unclear which functionalities will be included in the early beta.

The social media post described Grokipedia as “built solely for the truth” and free from bias or hidden agendas, emphasising first-principles reasoning as a method to deliver verified and accurate information. While these claims paint a bold picture, they may currently reflect only the user’s interpretation of the platform, and official details from xAI are still awaited.

Musk has previously voiced criticism of Wikipedia, questioning the funding of the non-profit organisation and alleging that its content is influenced by left-leaning perspectives. He has suggested that traditional sources of information have, over time, misled the public and manipulated young minds. Grokipedia, he has stated in earlier announcements, is intended to be a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and a step towards xAI’s goal of understanding the universe.