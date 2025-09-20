Elon Musk confirms X’s feed to go fully AI: Users can customise via Grok by year-end

Elon Musk has confirmed that the algorithm driving X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will be entirely AI-powered by November, with significant progress expected in the coming weeks. The news came as Musk retweeted a post by Nikita Bier, X’s Product Head, outlining plans for a more personalised and relevant user experience.

X feed to be AI-powered by November Musk stated, “The algorithm will be purely AI by November, with significant progress along the way. We will open source the algorithm every two weeks or so. By November or certainly December, you will be able to adjust your feed dynamically just by asking Grok.”

Bier’s post elaborated on the platform’s vision, emphasising the move away from mainstream algorithmic feeds and politically charged content. “The goal for your X timeline is to get out of the mainstream algo and the political crusades and find your niche,” she said. “You should be able to post about your interests and have friendly, relevant people chime in. If you’re seeing gas station fight videos, your account is not ramped up yet. We are working every day to fix this.”

The announcements underline X’s ongoing shift towards AI-driven curation, aiming to offer users a more tailored and meaningful experience, while giving them control over what they see.

Grok gains “Read Aloud” feature Meanwhile, Musk has unveiled a new feature for Grok, X’s AI assistant, allowing it to “read aloud” responses in a natural, human-like voice. The announcement came via a tweet in which Musk retweeted a post by X user @amXFreeze.

“Grok just got ‘Read Aloud’ feature. Now you can just listen to Grok’s response, in a stunningly natural, human-like voice instead of reading everything. Let the world’s smartest AI do the talking,” the user wrote.

