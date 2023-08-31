comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk confirms X's leap towards super app status with upcoming video and audio calls feature
Elon Musk confirms X's leap towards super app status with upcoming video and audio calls feature

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:26 PM IST Livemint

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) to introduce voice and video call features as part of its transformation into a super app. X also announces it will allow political advertising in the US, while maintaining a prohibition on false information and election interference.

“Video & audio calls coming to X,” Musk posted on X. (AFP)Premium
“Video & audio calls coming to X,” Musk posted on X. (AFP)

Elon Musk, theowner of X (formerly Twitter), continues to advance his vision of transforming the app into a super app. A recent development in this direction is the introduction of voice and video call features to X.

Musk announced, "Video & audio calls coming to X," highlighting that this feature will be available across iOS, Android, Mac, and PC devices. Notably, users will not need a phone number as X will serve as the global address book. He also believes that this unique combination of features has the potential to revolutionize communication on the platform.

Video & audio calls coming to X," Musk posted on X.

“Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC. No phone number needed. X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique," Musk wrote in his post on X.

To recall, in a post made earlier this month, X's designer, Andrea Conway, had dropped a hint about the upcoming feature. She simply stated, "just called someone on X."

Meanwhile, the social media company X Corp. said on Tuesday that it will allow political advertising in the US from candidates and political parties.

X will expand its safety and elections team ahead of the 2024 presidential election, said the Elon Musk-owned company in a blog post.

The latest move by X to allow all political ads in the US could help it in increasing its revenue at a time when many advertisers have fled or reduced spending on the platform .

X said it would create a global advertising transparency center to allow users to see what political ads were being promoted on its platform.

It would also continue to prohibit political ads that spread false information or seek to undermine public confidence in an election, added the company.

Musk acquired the company in last October. The social media company was formerly known as Twitter. Since 2019, all political ads were banned globally on Twitter.

 

 

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 02:28 PM IST
