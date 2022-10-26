What happens if Musk doesn’t complete his takeover by the Friday deadline?

If Mr. Musk doesn’t close the deal by the deadline, the litigation would resume, said Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School. And, if Mr. Musk tried to close the deal a few days later, he would have to get the judge’s permission—again—to pause the case. “They would have to come back in front of the court and petition the judge to put another stay on it," Mr. Talley said.