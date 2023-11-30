Elon Musk criticises advertisers amidst anti-semitic post row, says ‘go f**k yourself’
X owner Elon Musk has criticized advertisers for trying to blackmail me on his own platform in an interaction with the New York Times. Advertisers like Apple, Disney and the like had recently stopped advertising on X.
Elon Musk, who has had a tense relationship with advertisers since taking over X (formerly Twitter) last year, has told them to "go f**k themselves". Musk's comment comes amid a slew of companies, from Disney to Apple, pulling advertising from X over an alleged anti-Semitic post by Musk.