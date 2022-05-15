Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk finds flaws in Twitter algorithm, suggests 3-step solution; Jack Dorsey responds

Elon Musk finds flaws in Twitter algorithm, suggests 3-step solution; Jack Dorsey responds

Elon Musk shares 3-step solution to check latest Twitter feeds
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Livemint

  • Elon Musk has announced to put his $44 billion cash deal ‘on hold’ while he awaited data on the proportion of Twitter's fake accounts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk, who has continued to send mixed messages about his $44 billion Twitter deal, has now offered a 3-step solution to avoid manipulation by the microblogging site.

Musk told Twitter users that they are being manipulated by the algorithm and that to fix their feed they can follow three steps "Click on the home button, tap on the upper right of the screen and then click on the latest tweet option".

"Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference", he added.

Subsequently, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey replied to Musk telling that the feature was designed to save time when someone is away from the app. RThe Twitter feature allows the only latest tweet to users who have not checked the tweets for a while.

Musk has announced to put his $44 billion cash deal "on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of Twitter's fake accounts.

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

Musk tweeted he had "relied upon the accuracy of Twitter's public filings" in reply to a follower who asked why he had not thought of this before offering to buy the company.

Under the terms of Musk's contract Twitter, he is entitled to ask the company for information on its operations following the signing of the deal.

Later, Musk said Twitter's legal has accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.