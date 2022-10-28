Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal & others: Here’s a timeline of events

Twitter is finally now a company owned by Elon Musk. Twitter’s CFO, CEO and policy chief have reportedly left the company’s office. As per a report in New York Times, Musk’s first move on Thursday (October 28) was to sack CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief financial officer Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde, the company’s policy chief whom Musk had criticised have also reportedly asked to go. Sean Edgett, the general counsel, too has left the company. Moreover, Chief customer Sarah Personette was fired as well. The report claims that at least one of these executives was walked out by security.

