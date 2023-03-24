Earlier today, Twitter announced that it will start removing legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue accounts starting April 1. Sharing an update on the development, the company’s CEO Elon Musk has posted a tweet. He says that Twitter accounts of individuals who are affiliated with a verified organization will be automatically verified.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," tweeted the official account of Twitter Verified. Replying to the post, Elon Musk tweeted “Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified."

Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified https://t.co/5j6gx6UKHm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2023

Elon Musk’s tweet has garnered replies from Twitter users.

“Ok, so to clarify, previously verified accounts (not subscribed) will not have badge removed?," wrote one user.

“However, in a way, this is not good. I remember how people work hard to to get verified, it was a huge goal to get verified. And it makes individuals stand out. The fact that you are taking it away and giving out to everyone just defeats the entire purpose of the checkmark," wrote another.

“Will you remove all the visibility filters that have been applied over time to all accounts? Shouldn’t that be something you delete on the „new Twitter“ completely? I understand if you want to boost verifieds as an incentive. But no user should be filtered," replied a Twitter user.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022. Taking charge, he announced many policy changes to the microblogging platform. The decision to eliminate the old verification system is a part of those changes. "Far too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months", Elon Musk tweeted in November last year.

Twitter accounts are now verified with three colours – Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not). All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.

The blue verification mark is now a feature of Twitter Blue subscription. In India, the subscription is available for a monthly fee of ₹650 on the web and ₹900 on mobile devices.