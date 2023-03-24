Elon Musk has an important update on legacy verified blue checks2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Twitter has already announced that it will start removing legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue accounts starting April 1.
Earlier today, Twitter announced that it will start removing legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue accounts starting April 1. Sharing an update on the development, the company’s CEO Elon Musk has posted a tweet. He says that Twitter accounts of individuals who are affiliated with a verified organization will be automatically verified.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×