Elon Musk has Twitter's data, but getting answers on spam accounts may be tougher
28 Jun 2022
Billionaire has access to the company’s fire hose of tweets, but data specialists say analyzing it isn’t easy
Elon Musk has gained access to the Twitter Inc. data that he said was needed to complete his $44 billion acquisition, but data scientists and specialists doubt the stream will provide the conclusive answers he seeks about the number of phony accounts on the platform.