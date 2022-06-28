Mr. Musk’s access to that data could smooth the way toward completing the purchase. He has said the deal wouldn’t proceed unless he could see such data to evaluate the company’s claims about how many of its users are spam or fake accounts. Twitter has long estimated that spam or fake accounts represent fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users, which it most recently pegged at 229 million. Mr. Musk has said he thinks the number could be closer to 20%.