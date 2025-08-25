Subscribe

Elon Musk hasn’t received a salary for 6–8 years, claims brother Kimbal Musk: ‘He deserves to be paid’

Elon Musk's brother Kimbal alleges he has not been paid by Tesla for years. Tesla's board recently approved a $29 billion pay package to retain Elon as CEO, following a court's decision to revoke a prior package.

Updated25 Aug 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Kimbal Musk claims Elon Musk hasn't been paid by Tesla in 6-8 years

Elon Musk's younger brother Kimbal Musk has alleged that Elon Musk has not been paid for the last six to eight years by Tesla and that the world's richest man “deserves to be paid.”

While speaking on CNBC's “Squawk Box” last week, Kimbal Musk said, “I think my brother deserves to be paid.”

“He has zero pay for the past six to eight years. I don’t think that’s right. I’ll let Tesla shareholders make that decision, but I believe that it does need to be. He needs to be paid,” Kimbal added.

Earlier this month, Tesla granted an “interim” pay package of 96 million shares, valued at approximately $29 billion to keep the billionaire as its CEO. Musk will be able to claim the award if he continues to be the CEO of Tesla for another two years.

The package was approved in a special committee of the Tesla board where Elon and Kimbal Musk had recused themselves.

Notably, the Tesla board had to design a new pay package for Musk after the Delaware court revoked his $56 billion package from 2018.

Last year Musk said that he wanted even more control over Tesla or he would prefer to build products outside of the company.

"I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned. Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla." Musk wrote in a post on X.

As it turns out, Musk has gone on to develop his products outside of Tesla. He started an AI startup called xAI, which makes the Grok AI chatbot, and later merged it with his social media platform X. Over the past few months, Musk has devoted his time to talking about the new feature launches for Grok and what the upcoming updates would entail for the chatbot.

Musk also said last week that he was starting a new startup called "Macrohard," which would replicate much of the products offered by Microsoft using AI. Not much is known about the startup other than what Musk explained in his post.

“In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI.” Musk said in his post.

 
Elon Musk
