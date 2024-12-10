Elon Musk impressed by Google's new quantum computing chip, Sundar Pichai says ‘we should do a…’
After having a tensed relation for years, X owner Elon Musk reacted to the launch of Google's Willow computing chip. Soon afterwards, Pichai responded with a jovial comment stating that they should do a ‘quantum cluster in space with Starship’ one day.
