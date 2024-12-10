Explore
Elon Musk impressed by Google's new quantum computing chip, Sundar Pichai says ‘we should do a…’

After years of strained relations, Elon Musk commented on Google's Willow chip launch. Pichai playfully suggested collaborating on a quantum cluster in space using Starship in response.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill with his son on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Musk and his Co-Chair, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are meeting with lawmakers today about DOGE, a planned presidential advisory commission with the goal of cutting government spending and increasing efficiency in the federal workforce. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
After having a tensed relation for years, X owner Elon Musk reacted to the launch of Google's Willow computing chip. Soon afterwards, Pichai responded with a jovial comment stating that they should do a ‘quantum cluster in space with Starship’ one day. 

Published: 10 Dec 2024, 06:47 AM IST
