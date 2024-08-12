Elon Musk initiates system scaling tests on X ahead of Donald Trump interview. Here's why it's important
Elon Musk will interview former President Donald Trump on X, with system scaling tests to ensure smooth performance due to expected high traffic during the event.
X owner Elon Musk is all set to interview former US President Donald Trump today which will be live-streamed on the platform. Ahead of the high profile conversation, Musk has revealed that he will undertake system scaling tests ahead of conversation on August 12.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message