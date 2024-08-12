X owner Elon Musk is all set to interview former US President Donald Trump today which will be live-streamed on the platform. Ahead of the high profile conversation, Musk has revealed that he will undertake system scaling tests ahead of conversation on August 12.

Sharing the update in a post on X, Musk wrote, “Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump"

What are system scaling tests?

System scaling tests are carried out to evaluate and improve the performance and capacity of a platform when it comes to handling high user demand at peak times or during major events.

In this case, it could mean that Musk is anticipating a surge in traffic when the interview with Donal Trump is live-streamed on the platform, and the tests could be a way of ensuring that the X team is prepared to handle the increased traffic and make the necessary adjustments to ensure a smooth user experience.

A recent investigation by Mediaite revealed that X was suppressing Donald Trump's posts, resulting in some of his more controversial posts not appearing on the search page. The system scaling tests could also provide a possible algorithm update to improve the visibility of suppressed accounts on the platform.

Donald Trump's history with X:

The former president's Twitter/X account was suspended back in 2021 after violating the company's policies, and he was eventually kicked off the platform following the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

Following his removal from his former Twitter and other social media platforms, Trump launched his own platform called Truth Social. The former president also sued Twitter to have his account reinstated, but to no avail.

Trump was later reinstated on Twitter/X shortly after Elon Musk took over the reins of the company. However, Trump has refrained from posting as much on the platform as before, preferring to communicate with his followers via Truth Social. Trump's only post since his reinstatement was a mugshot he shared after being arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

