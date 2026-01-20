Elon Musk labels X recommendation algorithm ‘dumb’ after open-sourcing it

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
X has taken a major step towards transparency by making its recommendation algorithm publicly available, allowing anyone to examine how content is ranked and surfaced on the platform.
The social media company confirmed that its core feed ranking system has been open-sourced, with the full codebase published on GitHub. The move means developers, researchers and users can now inspect the logic that determines which posts appear in their feeds, including both organic content and paid advertisements.
The announcement was made by X owner Elon Musk, who acknowledged that the current system is far from perfect. He described the existing algorithm as unsophisticated and in need of significant improvement, but said opening it up was an important step towards greater openness.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk said users would now be able to see how the platform works behind the scenes as changes are made in real time. He suggested that while the algorithm has clear limitations, public scrutiny would help expose its flaws and accelerate progress.
According to Musk, the aim is not to present a finished or flawless system, but to allow the public to watch the platform refine its recommendations openly rather than behind closed doors.
X revealed that the recommendation system is powered by the same transformer-based architecture used in Grok, the artificial intelligence model developed by Musk’s AI company, xAI. This highlights the growing role of advanced machine learning in shaping what users see on the platform.
By sharing the code, X hopes to give technical experts deeper insight into how engagement signals are processed, how content is prioritised, and how discovery beyond followed accounts is handled.
The open-sourced code covers the systems responsible for ranking posts, suggesting content, and placing advertisements. This means the mechanisms that decide which posts rise to the top of a feed, how widely content is distributed, and how different signals are weighted are now visible to the public.
