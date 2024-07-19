Elon Musk mocks Microsoft amidst global outage crisis. Know what he says…
Tech mogul Elon Musk takes a swipe at Microsoft amidst a global outage triggered by CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor update. Musk's pointed comments on X and a meme from DogeDesigner underscore the significance of tech infrastructure and the scrutiny faced during failures.
In a dramatic turn of events, tech mogul Elon Musk has taken a notable swipe at Microsoft following a significant global outage impacting various sectors. The disruption, which began this morning, has been traced back to a recent update of CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor, leading to widespread system failures and halting numerous PCs at the recovery screen.