Tech mogul Elon Musk takes a swipe at Microsoft amidst a global outage triggered by CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor update. Musk's pointed comments on X and a meme from DogeDesigner underscore the significance of tech infrastructure and the scrutiny faced during failures.

In a dramatic turn of events, tech mogul Elon Musk has taken a notable swipe at Microsoft following a significant global outage impacting various sectors. The disruption, which began this morning, has been traced back to a recent update of CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor, leading to widespread system failures and halting numerous PCs at the recovery screen.

The outage has caused major interruptions across airports, companies, banks, and government offices worldwide. In response to the crisis, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a pointed comment. He tweeted, “Macrohard >> Microsoft," a clear jab at the tech giant during this challenging period.

Further intensifying his critique, Musk shared a meme from DogeDesigner, mocking the situation with the caption, "everything else is down, this app still works 🚬." Accompanying the post with a laughter emoji, Musk highlighted the irony that while major platforms and services falter, X remains operational amidst the chaos.

As the global tech community remains affected, Musk’s comments and the ongoing outage underscore the critical role of tech infrastructure in daily operations and the potential for high-profile scrutiny when failures occur.

While addressing the global concerns, CrowdStrike has acknowledged the issue on their support page, identifying the Falcon sensor as the source of the problem. The company has rolled back the problematic update and released fixes to address the crashes. Despite this, some Windows hosts continue to experience the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) associated with the Falcon sensor.

In a post on X, Kurtz reassured customers and stakeholders, stating, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed."

Kurtz emphasized that CrowdStrike is fully committed to resolving the problem and restoring normal operations. He directed affected customers to the company's support portal for the latest updates and assured continuous communication through their website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

