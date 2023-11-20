comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 20 2023 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.45 -0.56%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 961.6 1.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.7 0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 674.05 -1.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 400 1.16%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's message on Microsoft - OpenAI partnership, says ‘Now they will have to…’
Back Back

Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's message on Microsoft - OpenAI partnership, says ‘Now they will have to…’

 Livemint ,Edited By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk mocks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's partnership message with OpenAI, jokingly suggesting they use Microsoft Teams instead. Microsoft had invested $13 billion in OpenAI and owns around 49% stake in the company.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk gestures during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk gestures during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday mocked Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's message reaffirming the company's partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Nadella had announced that Microsoft was "committed" to its partnership with OpenAI, while sharing the news that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman would be joining Microsoft to lead a new AI research team.

While making the big announcements in a post on X(formerly Twitter), Nadella wrote, “We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

Replying to Nadella's post, Musk wrote, “Now they will have to use Teams!"

The 'they' in Musk's tweet presumably refers to the OpenAI personnel who famously fired Sam Altman at a Google Meet rather than Microsoft's Teams, despite having secured funding from the tech giant. Notably, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and owns around 49% of the AI startup.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman had revealed in a post on X that the OpenAI board members, led by co-founder Ilya Sutskever, broke the news to Sam Altman that he had been fired in a Google Meet.

Brockman in a post on November 18 wrote, “Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon."

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 03:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App