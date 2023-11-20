Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's message on Microsoft - OpenAI partnership, says ‘Now they will have to…’
Elon Musk mocks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's partnership message with OpenAI, jokingly suggesting they use Microsoft Teams instead. Microsoft had invested $13 billion in OpenAI and owns around 49% stake in the company.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday mocked Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's message reaffirming the company's partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Nadella had announced that Microsoft was "committed" to its partnership with OpenAI, while sharing the news that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman would be joining Microsoft to lead a new AI research team.
The 'they' in Musk's tweet presumably refers to the OpenAI personnel who famously fired Sam Altman at a Google Meet rather than Microsoft's Teams, despite having secured funding from the tech giant. Notably, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and owns around 49% of the AI startup.
Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman had revealed in a post on X that the OpenAI board members, led by co-founder Ilya Sutskever, broke the news to Sam Altman that he had been fired in a Google Meet.
Brockman in a post on November 18 wrote, “Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon."
