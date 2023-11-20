Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday mocked Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's message reaffirming the company's partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Nadella had announced that Microsoft was "committed" to its partnership with OpenAI, while sharing the news that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman would be joining Microsoft to lead a new AI research team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While making the big announcements in a post on X(formerly Twitter), Nadella wrote, “We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

Replying to Nadella's post, Musk wrote, “Now they will have to use Teams!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'they' in Musk's tweet presumably refers to the OpenAI personnel who famously fired Sam Altman at a Google Meet rather than Microsoft's Teams, despite having secured funding from the tech giant. Notably, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and owns around 49% of the AI startup.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman had revealed in a post on X that the OpenAI board members, led by co-founder Ilya Sutskever, broke the news to Sam Altman that he had been fired in a Google Meet.

Brockman in a post on November 18 wrote, “Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.