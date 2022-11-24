Elon Musk must preserve Twitter’s most vital function

While Twitter has become an indispensable tool for governments to distribute information in times of crisis or for those opposing authoritarian regimes to work around them, Musk, of course, has no obligation to provide or protect this service. One of Twitter’s true failures was its inability to find some way to monetize a service so useful that it should be charged for. “Twitter is All the News," he said in another tweet. And he’s right — Twitter became like much of journalism has, simultaneously essential, and yet with a business model that provides everything away for free. Something has to give. Can Musk find a way to thread the needle of keeping Twitter’s most crucial function, and making money from it?