Elon Musk Offers Employees Stock Grants Valuing Twitter at About $20 Billion

Elon Musk Offers Employees Stock Grants Valuing Twitter at About $20 Billion5 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
New valuation figure is a sign of the challenges that have faced company since last year’s takeover
Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. employees will receive stock awards based on a roughly $20 billion valuation, less than half of the $44 billion price he acquired the company for last year, according to an email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×