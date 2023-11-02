Elon Musk offers Mark Zuckerberg $1 billion if he changes Facebook name to…

Mark Zuckerberg accuses Musk of not being serious about their impending cage fight, but Musk responds by saying he is willing to fight anywhere, under any rules.

In yet another dramatic appeal for a name change, Elon Musk is now offering Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg $1 billion to change the name of Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The billionaire was responding to a post by parody news site BabylonBee, which quoted Musk as offering Zuckerberg $1 billion to change Facebook's name.

While essentially confirming the offer, Musk noted, “It would be a much better name!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is not the first time hostilities between the two tech giants have flared, with news of an impending Zuckerberg vs. Musk cage match taking the internet by storm earlier this year. However, as things stand today, the much-hyped bout is yet to take place, with Zuckerberg accusing the X owner of not being serious about the fight in a Threads post.

Musk responded to Zuckerberg's allegations in a conversation with Joe Rogan, he said (as quoted by TMZ), "[Zuckerberg] accused me of not being serious, and I said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll fight you any place, anywhere, under any rules,’"

The billionaire also revealed that Italy was willing to let the two tech leaders fight it out at the Coliseum. He said, “Italy actually was willing to let us use the Coliseum," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was like, well, can’t turn that down. Then I was like, well, if it’s going to be in the Coliseum, I like UFC and everything, but we don’t have tons of ads in UFC branding on the Coliseum 'cause it’s a place of great history. You don’t want to have it be all like NASCAR. And then Zuck pulled out."

Musk's appeal to Wikipedia: In what he termed "in the interests of accuracy" earlier this month, Musk expressed his willingness to donate $1 billion to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia if it consented to rename itself 'Dickipedia'. The billionaire's stipulation came with a further condition that the name change must remain in effect for a minimum of a year.

