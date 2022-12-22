Elon Musk offers worst job in tech

And just how bad off is Twitter’s business now? In a Twitter Spaces conversation Tuesday evening, Mr. Musk claimed Twitter was on track to burn an annual $3 billion before he cut costs in a situation he likened to a high-speed plane on fire spiraling toward the ground. A sharp drop in advertising has put the company on target for about $3 billion in revenue next year—43% below Twitter’s trailing 12-month revenue as of the end of June, before he completed his takeover. Mr. Musk added that Twitter has a little more than 2,000 people left, which suggests three-quarters of the company’s staff members have either been laid off or quit this year.

