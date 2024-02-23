Elon Musk on Gemini chatbot: Google's ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all’
Elon Musk slams Google for Gemini chatbot's AI image generation, labeling it 'insane' and 'anti-civilizational'. Musk highlights historically inaccurate images created by the chatbot, criticizing Google's programming.
Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has hit out at Google in the ongoing controversy over the text-to-image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot. Notably, Google's Gemini chatbot has been accused of being "too woke" for generating some historically inaccurate images depicting World War II soldiers and America's founding fathers.