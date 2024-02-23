 Elon Musk on Gemini chatbot: Google's ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 10:06:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.55 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 767.05 0.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,428.00 0.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 533.95 0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 412.50 -0.43%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk on Gemini chatbot: Google's ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all’
BackBack

Elon Musk on Gemini chatbot: Google's ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all’

 Written By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk slams Google for Gemini chatbot's AI image generation, labeling it 'insane' and 'anti-civilizational'. Musk highlights historically inaccurate images created by the chatbot, criticizing Google's programming.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo (REUTERS)

Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has hit out at Google in the ongoing controversy over the text-to-image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot. Notably, Google's Gemini chatbot has been accused of being "too woke" for generating some historically inaccurate images depicting World War II soldiers and America's founding fathers.

Raising the issue on X (formerly Twitter), Musk called Google 'insane' and 'anti-civilization', claiming that the Mountain View, California-based company had overplayed its hand with the AI's image-generation capabilities of Gemini.

Musk wrote: “I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all."

Meanwhile, Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy also commented on the issue, writing, “The globally embarrassing rollout of Google’s LLM has proves that James Damore was 100% correct about Google’s descent into an ideological echo chamber. Employees working on Gemini surely realized it was a mistake to make it so blatantly racist, but they likely kept their mouths shut because they didn’t want to get fired like Damore. These companies program their employees with broken incentives, and those employees then program the AI with the same biases."

Google pauses Gemini's AI generation capabilities: 

Google has paused the image-generation capabilities of its Gemini AI chatbot after a series of controversies surrounding the new feature. The Mountain View, California-based company admitted that Gemini offered "inaccuracies in some historical depictions" and promised to release an improved version of the feature soon.

In a statement on X about Gemini's text-to-image capabilities, Google wrote: “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here."

In yet another post, Google confirmed that it was pausing Gemini's image generation feature, noting, “We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App