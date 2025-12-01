Subscribe

Elon Musk on People by WTF: ‘AI will overwhelm traditional media with real-time movies, podcasts and games’

In a new episode of People by WTF podcast, Elon Musk tells Nikhil Kamath that AI will dominate movies and gaming, while live events will gain value due to their scarcity. The interview, released on Sunday, also explores the future of media and human experience.

Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Dec 2025, 10:34 AM IST
When asked about the future of content, Musk predicted that media, movies, and podcasting would become “overwhelmingly AI-generated.” (X: Nikhil Kamath)

In a nearly two-hour-long interview on Nikhil Kamath’s YouTube channel, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the future of media, AI, and live human experiences. The conversation, titled “Elon Musk: A Different Conversation w/ Nikhil Kamath”, explored topics ranging from work and consciousness to family, money, and the evolving entertainment industry.

Musk believes AI can transform movies, games and podcasts

When asked about the future of content, Musk predicted that media, movies, and podcasting would become “overwhelmingly AI-generated.” He highlighted real-time video generation and video games as areas where AI is set to make a significant impact. Musk also emphasised the impressive capabilities of AI tools developed by his company xAI and others, stating that AI can convincingly emulate human experiences, including those of scarred or deeply nuanced individuals.

The value of live experiences

Kamath pointed out that live events are experiencing a resurgence, noting that audiences seem increasingly drawn to real human interaction. Musk agreed, suggesting that when digital media becomes ubiquitous and almost freely accessible, live events will become a scarce and highly valued commodity.

Scarcity could make live events a premium investment

When asked whether the premium for live experiences might rise and if it represents a good investment opportunity, Musk responded affirmatively. He noted that live events will hold more value than digital content due to their scarcity, positioning them as a potential area for growth and investment in the entertainment industry.

Notably, Musk also revealed during the podcast that his partner, Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at his company Neuralink, is “half-Indian.”

The disclosure surprised host Nikhil Kamath, but Musk had another revelation in store. He shared that one of his children with Zilis carries the middle name “Sekhar,” a tribute to legendary Indian astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk told Kamath on the show People by WTF.

Key Takeaways
  • AI is poised to dominate content creation, leading to an abundance of digital media.
  • The value of live experiences is expected to rise as they become rare in a digital world.
  • Investing in live events could represent a lucrative opportunity in the evolving entertainment landscape.
 
 
Elon Musk
