Elon Musk on People by WTF: ‘AI will overwhelm traditional media with real-time movies, podcasts and games’

In a nearly two-hour-long interview on Nikhil Kamath’s YouTube channel, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the future of media, AI, and live human experiences. The conversation, titled “Elon Musk: A Different Conversation w/ Nikhil Kamath”, explored topics ranging from work and consciousness to family, money, and the evolving entertainment industry.

Musk believes AI can transform movies, games and podcasts When asked about the future of content, Musk predicted that media, movies, and podcasting would become “overwhelmingly AI-generated.” He highlighted real-time video generation and video games as areas where AI is set to make a significant impact. Musk also emphasised the impressive capabilities of AI tools developed by his company xAI and others, stating that AI can convincingly emulate human experiences, including those of scarred or deeply nuanced individuals.

The value of live experiences Kamath pointed out that live events are experiencing a resurgence, noting that audiences seem increasingly drawn to real human interaction. Musk agreed, suggesting that when digital media becomes ubiquitous and almost freely accessible, live events will become a scarce and highly valued commodity.

Scarcity could make live events a premium investment When asked whether the premium for live experiences might rise and if it represents a good investment opportunity, Musk responded affirmatively. He noted that live events will hold more value than digital content due to their scarcity, positioning them as a potential area for growth and investment in the entertainment industry.

Notably, Musk also revealed during the podcast that his partner, Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at his company Neuralink, is “half-Indian.”

The disclosure surprised host Nikhil Kamath, but Musk had another revelation in store. He shared that one of his children with Zilis carries the middle name “Sekhar,” a tribute to legendary Indian astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk told Kamath on the show People by WTF.