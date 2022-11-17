Elon Musk picks a bad time to test Twitter’s necessity

Still, Mr. Musk’s volatile management of the platform to date means he may have just thrown nearly $5 billion up for grabs for his newest competitors—at a time when each of them could really use it. Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI said Facebook and Google’s parent companies would be likely beneficiaries, the latter especially with its YouTube segment. He also noted that both Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. could pick up some of that spend, as both are launching ad-supported tiers of their streaming services “which are exclusively brand advertising so far."