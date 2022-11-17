Elon Musk picks a bad time to test Twitter’s necessity
Advertisers pausing their Twitter spend may not come back—even if rivals don’t pick them up
Elon Musk could succeed in making Twitter Inc. both bigger and smaller. His new rivals certainly wouldn’t mind the latter.
The voluble billionaire’s first two weeks running the social platform he spent $44 billion to buy have been predictably messy. Half the workforce has been canned, several top-level executives have either quit or been fired, new subscription plans and verification changes have seen hasty and problem-riddled rollouts, and policies around key topics like content moderation have seemingly been made by tweet and discarded the same way.
The result has been a drama that may be drawing eyeballs, but is predictably frightening to those Mr. Musk needs most—advertisers. Mr. Musk tweeted on Friday morning that Twitter “hit all-time high of active users today." Given Twitter no longer publicly reports such data, the world will just have to take his word for that.
While advertisers typically go where the users flock, they are now flying the coop. The Wall Street Journal reported late last week that large brand owners such as General Mills Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Volkswagen AG have “temporarily paused" spending on Twitter on worries about the changes Mr. Musk is making.
Mr. Musk tweeted late last week that Twitter has seen “a massive drop in revenue," and in an all-hands meeting with employees on Thursday, he continued to paint the situation as dire—noting the company is burning cash at an unsustainable rate and that bankruptcy is “not out of the question," according to multiple accounts of the meeting.
Twitter is now a private company, with its last reported financial figures reflecting business only to the end of June—four months before Mr. Musk formally took control. And Mr. Musk’s proclamations could have a self-serving aspect, enabling him to justify radical moves he’s long wanted to see on his favorite platform while also slashing the costs of a business he substantially overpaid for. But some trends have been apparent for a while, suggesting some of his claims might well have merit.
The entire online advertising market has been weakening all year—with declines picking up speed in the third quarter. Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. saw ad revenue fall 5% year-over-year in that period, and the company just slashed 11,000 workers from its own rolls, suggesting a turnaround isn’t imminent. Twitter’s weak bottom line was also evident before Mr. Musk came on board: The company reported an operating loss of $471.6 million for the first six months of this year—equating to about $2.6 million a day—even as ad revenue rose 12% year over year in that time.
Twitter generated $4.7 billion in advertising revenue for the trailing 12-month period ended in June. And the company said at the end of last year that 85% of its ad-revenue mix came from brand advertising. That makes Twitter particularly vulnerable to general economic slowdowns: Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson says advertisers tend to scale back on brand ads in such times, in favor of performance-based ads that offer superior returns on investment.
Still, Mr. Musk’s volatile management of the platform to date means he may have just thrown nearly $5 billion up for grabs for his newest competitors—at a time when each of them could really use it. Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI said Facebook and Google’s parent companies would be likely beneficiaries, the latter especially with its YouTube segment. He also noted that both Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. could pick up some of that spend, as both are launching ad-supported tiers of their streaming services “which are exclusively brand advertising so far."
In this economy, there is also the distinct possibility that advertisers will simply pocket what they were spending on Twitter instead of reallocating it. This is a reminder that Twitter has long had a problem in this regard—it is simply not big enough. Twitter’s last publicly reported daily user count was more than 100 million less than Snapchat’s and about 12% the size of Facebook’s.
Either way, the biggest risk to Twitter now is that the advertisers who have pulled back discover they aren’t missing much. It is a lousy time for a subscale platform to learn it is, itself, nonessential spend.