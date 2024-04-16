Elon Musk plans to charge new X users, here's why

Elon Musk is planning to charge a small amount of fee to new X users to enable posting on the microblogging site. Musk said that the charging fee may curb the bot problem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An X account recently posted about the changes on the website to which Musk responded by saying the charging a small amount of fee to new accounts was the "only way" to stop the "onslaught of bots".

He wrote, "Current AI (all troll farms) can pass 'Are you a bot' with ease," referring to CAPTCHA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk responded to another user saying that the new accounts would be able to post after three months of creation without paying a fee.

"They (new users) will be able to do write actions for free after three months," Musk wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Musk has not unveiled how much fee X platform would charge from new users. In October 2023, the platform was charging $1 per year from new unverified users in New Zealand and the Phillipines. The new free users from these regions could only read the posts but could not interact with them. To write a post, repost, or reply to a post, the new users had to pay a fee. Musk might apply a fee similar to other regions.

Musk has previously also talked about tackling AI bots. X updated its policy last year to include a clause that public posts could be used to train machine learning algorithms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Musk's AI company xAI made its "Grok" chatbot to Premium X users who pay $8 per month. As per a recent report by Fortune, X planning to make Grok available to all users to compose posts.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal in 2022 but the company's war on advertisers has hurt its revenue prospect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to recent data from Sensor Tower, 75 of the top 100 US advertisers on X from October 2022 no longer spent ad budget on the platform.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!