Elon Musk plans to reintroduce Vine, but here is a twist! Know what the tech mogul said…

Elon Musk has revealed plans to relaunch the once-popular video-sharing app Vine in an artificial intelligence-powered format through his social media platform, X.

The billionaire entrepreneur made the announcement via a post on X, but offered no further specifics about the nature or timeline of the project.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and later rebranded it as X, has previously floated the idea of reviving Vine. He has even conducted public polls on the platform, gauging interest in bringing back the iconic six-second video app.

Vine, which launched in January 2013, quickly rose to prominence by allowing users to share ultra-short looping videos. It became a cultural phenomenon in the mid-2010s, particularly among video bloggers and content creators, before Twitter shut it down in 2016 due to stiff competition and monetisation challenges.

The reintroduction of Vine in an AI-driven format could signal a new direction for short-form content on social media. With most AI video generation tools currently optimised for brief clips due to cost and processing limitations, the original six-second structure of Vine may prove ideal for AI-powered creativity and engagement.

While concrete details remain scarce, Musk’s announcement hints at a broader effort to integrate advanced technology into X’s offerings and reimagine digital content for the AI age.

Meanwhile, after years of speculation and a soft launch , Elon Musk’s much-hyped Tesla Diner and Drive-In officially opened its doors to the public late Monday. Notably, the eager fans who began queueing as early as sunrise.

Located at the site of a former Shakey’s Pizza on Santa Monica Boulevard, the retro-futuristic diner attracted a sizeable crowd of Tesla enthusiasts from across California, many of whom waited patiently for hours in the heat with no clear communication about the opening time.