Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk praises Apple's Heartstrings ad featuring AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature
Elon Musk praises Apple’s Heartstrings ad featuring AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature

Elon Musk has praised Apple's new advertisement for AirPods Pro 2, showcasing its Hearing Aid feature. His endorsement marks a notable shift given his past criticisms of the tech giant. The ad highlights the importance of addressing untreated hearing loss among millions.

Elon Musk has shared rare praise for Apple’s latest advertisement, which has captured the attention of millions ahead of the holiday season. (Apple)Premium
Elon Musk has shared rare praise for Apple’s latest advertisement, which has captured the attention of millions ahead of the holiday season. (Apple)

Tech mogul Elon Musk has shared rare praise for Apple’s latest advertisement, which has captured the attention of millions ahead of the holiday season. Known for his public feuds with the tech giant, Musk’s compliment on the Apple ad marks a surprising shift, especially considering his past criticisms, including a threat to ban Apple devices at Tesla if the company integrated OpenAI at the OS level.

The advertisement, titledHeartstrings, centres on the new Hearing Aid feature available on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. The ad tells a touching story of a family on Christmas morning, where a father with hearing loss struggles to hear the joyful exchange between his wife and daughter. However, as soon as he dons his AirPods Pro 2, the muffled sounds transform into clear voices, allowing him to fully engage with the special moment.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, shared the ad on X, expressing his pride in the teams behind the technology. “I’m so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people’s lives," he wrote. “The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalised sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter."

Musk, known for his candid remarks, responded with a succinct yet impactful endorsement: “This is cool." His reaction has since been viewed over 4 million times on the platform, with many users echoing his sentiments.

The ad highlights a critical issue: millions of people live with untreated hearing loss, often waiting up to a decade before seeking help. Apple’s new feature aims to address this gap by offering a hearing test that delivers scientifically validated results in minutes, with the option to activate a clinical-grade hearing aid experience directly through the AirPods Pro 2.

“I actually teared up. Very heartfelt," one user commented, while another added, “It’s amazing to see technology being used in such meaningful ways. Kudos to the team."

 

 

Published: 29 Nov 2024, 05:31 PM IST
