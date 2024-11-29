Elon Musk praises Apple’s Heartstrings ad featuring AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature
Tech mogul Elon Musk has shared rare praise for Apple’s latest advertisement, which has captured the attention of millions ahead of the holiday season. Known for his public feuds with the tech giant, Musk’s compliment on the Apple ad marks a surprising shift, especially considering his past criticisms, including a threat to ban Apple devices at Tesla if the company integrated OpenAI at the OS level.