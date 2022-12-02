Elon Musk presents ‘most badass’ Tesla Semi truck: Early reviews are in

Elon Musk presents ‘most badass’ Tesla Semi truck: Early reviews are in2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Tesla has delivered the first Semi truck to PepsiCo at an event featuring CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla has delivered the first Semi truck to PepsiCo at an event featuring CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk handed Tesla’s first heavy-duty Semi to PepsiCo in the early hours of December 2 (India time). However, no new estimates for the cost or schedule for manufacturing the cargo-hauling vehicle was provided. "If you're a trucker and you want the most badass rig on the road, this is it," Musk said.