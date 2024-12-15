Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy about his fondness for video games with Diablo IV often finding a mention in one of his posts. Musk had also stated that he is among the only two Americans to be listed on the game's top 20 leaderboard.

However, the billionaire recently shared an experience of being kicked out of another video game named ‘Path of Exile’. The screenshot shared by Musk on X (formerly Twitter) showed a notice on the game as reading, “You have been kicked for performing too many actions too fast.”

Musk clarified that he was not using any ‘macros’ or automated sequences of actions to get an undue advantage in the game.

When asked if the makers of Path of Exile after giving 10+ active skills didn't expect people to use them, Musk replied, “The penalty for too many clicks/sec is you get executed immediately! I think this will get patched.”

Elon Musk's plans of starting a gaming studio: Musk has previously talked about the positive impact gaming has on him in a conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan earlier this year, he said, “If I could play a video game on extreme difficulty, then I have to concentrate fully on the game. And it has a calming effect,”