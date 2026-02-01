Elon Musk reacts as AI enters ‘uncharted territory’ with viral agent-only social network: ‘Start of the singularity’

Elon Musk has reacted to the creation of Moltbook, the social media platform designed exclusively for AI Agents to interact with each other. The billionaire whose xAI runs the Grok chatbot, said that the platform represented the ‘very early stages of singularity’.

Notably, the concept of singularity represents a theoretcal point where technological progress by advanced AI systems becomes increasingly increasingly difficult for humans to predict or control.

Musk was reacting to a post by Andrej Karpathy, the former Director of AI at Tesla and a founding member of OpenAI. Karpathy was voicing his opinion against critics of the platform who see it as merely a broken platform, and argued that it marked the beginning of ‘uncharted territory’.

In response, Musk framed the platform as a precursor to superintelligence while also giving a cosmic lens to the beginning of the new platform.

"Just the very early stages of the singularity. We are currently using much less than a billionth of the power of our Sun." Musk wrote

What did Andrej Karpathy say on Moltbook?

Karpathy who is a known figure in the AI world, acknowledged that Moltbook was essentially a "dumpster fire" at this point and is filled with spam, scams, crypto-slop, and security vulnerabilities. He also argued that running the platform on the personal computers is highly risky and could put the ‘private data at a high risk.’

However, he also warned against dismissing the project, stating that it was start of an unprecedented event where individual and capable AI agents are interacting at a huge scale with over 150,000 autonomous agents sharing a persistent "scratchpad."

​"The majority of the ruff ruff is people who look at the current point and people who look at the current slope," Karpathy said, “we are well into uncharted territory with bleeding edge automations that we barely even understand individually, let alone a network there of reaching in numbers possibly into ~millions.”

Karpathy also warned that the second order effects of AI agent networks sharing ‘scratchpad’ is very difficult to anticipate. He stated that a science fiction like AI takeover scenario may not yet be feasible, there is certainly a ‘complete mess of a computer security nightmare at scale.’