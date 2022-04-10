This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the billionaire Musk, those who will sign up for Twitter Blue will get an authentication mark. Besides, a person will be able to edit the tweets in 20 seconds time. Twitter Blue will not show any advertisement to the user, Musk said.
On April 5, Twitter announced that it is appointing Musk to its board after the world's richest person became the social media platform's biggest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. On that day, Musk tweeted, "looking forward to working" with the board "to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months".
The next day, April 6, Twitter tweeted that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages.
The social media platform said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible". So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it if they ever do.
Twitter blue is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In these regions, Twitter Blue is available for in-app purchases on Twitter for iOS and Android, or on twitter.com through our payment partner Stripe.
