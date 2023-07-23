Elon Musk reveals new name for Twitter; Tweets to be renamed ‘X’

Twitter is set to rebrand as ‘X’ with a new logo resembling Elon Musk's favourite letter. Tweets will also be renamed ‘X’

Premium Twitter owner Elon Musk Sunday said he plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo (Photo: AFP)

Twitter owner Elon Musk Sunday said he plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow", Musk tweeted. Musk has hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X." Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X". Twitter owner also responded to various queries from people who were curious to know about the upcoming changes at Twitter. A Twitter account called WOLF asked him, ''What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X?'' Musk replied saying, ''An X.'' Musk's obsession with 'X' is well-known. He bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp. To another user he stated that users will not be called "Xers," and remarked, “We will have no name."

He wants to build on his ultimate vision of the X “everything app", similar to China's WeChat, offering services including mobile payments and social media under one umbrella.

He also joked about it in a tweet, and wrote, ''Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,'' along with a picture of him making an X formation with his hands.

In October last year, he had tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".

He had also mentioned 'X' while welcoming new CEO Linda Yaccarino in April. He wrote, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

The rebrand is the latest change to Twitter by Musk since he acquired the company in October 2022 for $44 billion.