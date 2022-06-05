Elon Musk’s bot problem on Twitter is extraordinary

Mr. Musk’s sudden escalation of the bot issue last month raised suspicions among observers that he is using it as a negotiating tactic to lower the price amid the swooning market, or exit the takeover deal. That’s partly because he has complained about fake accounts on Twitter for years—long before he agreed to buy the platform in late April, as part of which he waived detailed due diligence on the deal. In 2018, he tweeted, “Lots of fake accounts on Twitter characterized by high following/follower ratio to make it seem like many real people when it isn’t. Wonder why."