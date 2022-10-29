Elon Musk’s Day 1 at Twitter: Engineers asked to print out their code for review

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. On the first day at work, Musk asked the Twitter engineers to print out their code for review. Reportedly, Musk has asked the engineers to show the recent software code they wrote. The engineers were also asked to print their codes. Musk fired Twitter executives Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijay Gadde and CFO Nel Segal as soon as he took over. The Tesla CEO wants to make Twitter a ‘free’ space and wants to work with humanity
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. On the first day at work, Musk asked the Twitter engineers to print out their code for review. Reportedly, Musk has asked the engineers to show the recent software code they wrote. The engineers were also asked to print their codes. Musk fired Twitter executives Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijay Gadde and CFO Nel Segal as soon as he took over. The Tesla CEO wants to make Twitter a ‘free’ space and wants to work with humanity
According to a report by Bloomberg, several Tesla engineers were called to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to show the company’s code to the Tesla engineers. The engineers were asked to show the code so that “they could assess and explain to Musk what the company needs."
According to a report by Bloomberg, several Tesla engineers were called to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to show the company’s code to the Tesla engineers. The engineers were asked to show the code so that “they could assess and explain to Musk what the company needs."
The report also suggested that Twitter’s code was frozen when the deal closed to ensure nobody messes with it. A similar thing had happened when the Twitter acquisition deal was first announced. Twitter representatives declined to comment on Musk’s new move.
The report also suggested that Twitter’s code was frozen when the deal closed to ensure nobody messes with it. A similar thing had happened when the Twitter acquisition deal was first announced. Twitter representatives declined to comment on Musk’s new move.
Musk also tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.
Musk also tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.
"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.
"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.
New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.
New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.
According to a report on Reuters, billionaire Elon Musk has been flooded with demands and requests by fake and banned account owners and world leaders.
According to a report on Reuters, billionaire Elon Musk has been flooded with demands and requests by fake and banned account owners and world leaders.
The flood of requests underscore the challenge Elon Musk faces- balancing a promise to restore free speech while preventing the platform from descending into a "hellscape," as he had vowed in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.