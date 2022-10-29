Elon Musk’s Day 1 at Twitter: Engineers asked to print out their code for review

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. On the first day at work, Musk asked the Twitter engineers to print out their code for review. Reportedly, Musk has asked the engineers to show the recent software code they wrote. The engineers were also asked to print their codes. Musk fired Twitter executives Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijay Gadde and CFO Nel Segal as soon as he took over. The Tesla CEO wants to make Twitter a ‘free’ space and wants to work with humanity

