Elon Musk led xAI is all set to debut its latest foundational model, Grok 3 which will power the chatbot by the same name and compete with the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek and Claude. The latest LLM from xAI should continue to have unfettered access to the real-time data on X and its reasoning abilities are likely to get a significant boost, meaning Grok could get better at handling more complex problems.

Grok 3 isn't likely to be a reasoning model like OpenAI's o3 Mini or DeepSeek R1. Notably, reasoning models have recently gained traction due to DeepSeek, these models are meant to mimic human like reasoning in order to solve complex problem solving, coding, scientific reasoning, and multi-step planning.

When and where to watch Grok 3 launch? Grok 3 will be launched at 8:30PM Pacific Time on Monday which translates to 10:00AM India time. Much like other products from Elon Musk's companies, Grok 3 should be debuted via live demo on the xAI handle.

What to expect from Grok 3? Speaking via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai last week, Musk described the AI’s capabilities as “scary smart” and noted that Grok 3 had been trained on synthetic data. He explained that the model is designed to reflect on its own errors, continuously revisiting data to ensure logical consistency.

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities. In the test that we have done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released that we are aware of. That's a good sign. In fact, at times, I think Grok 3 is kind of scary smart. You are like wow, this thing is smart, this thing comes up with solutions that you didn't even think, you wouldn't even anticipate." Musk said while talking about the capabilities of Grok 3.

"Grok 3 was trained with the most amount of compute and I think very efficiently trained. Grok 3 was trained on a lot of synthetic data and then it goes back and forth through the data and tries to achieve logical consistency. If it's got data that is wrong, it will actually reflect upon that and remove the data that is wrong, that does not concord with reality. Its base reasoning is very good." the billionaire added.

Rivalry with OpenAI: Meanwhile, Musk also put in a $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm earlier this week. While OpenAI's board officially rejected the offer, the rivalry between ChatGPT maker and xAI has only intensified.