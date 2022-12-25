Elon Musk’s jet has a Twitter account tracking it again—with a 24-hour delay
Jack Sweeney’s initial, real-time tracking account was suspended Dec. 14
Jack Sweeney, the college student whose Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet was suspended, is back on the social-media platform with a new jet-tracking account.
Mr. Sweeney, a University of Central Florida sophomore, created @ElonJetNextDay Thursday evening, he said. It follows the same set up as his original account, @ElonJet, except it shares the whereabouts of Mr. Musk’s private jet with a 24-hour delay instead of in real-time.
“I’m kind of surprised it’s made it this far, to be honest," Mr. Sweeney said on Friday. “For now, it doesn’t automatically post to Twitter. I’m copying it from my Discord account and posting it to Twitter 24 hours later."
Mr. Sweeney’s initial jet-tracking account was suspended Dec. 14 by Twitter. A message posted on the @ElonJet account said it was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. The account had about 500,000 followers.
Mr. Musk, who bought Twitter in a deal valued at $44 billion in October, said that real-time posting of people’s locations isn’t allowed under the platform’s policies.
He later said his family had been endangered and he was pursuing the matter further.
Mr. Musk tweeted at the time that “Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok."
Twitter posted updated guidance on its website about the sharing of private or live location information. It said sharing publicly available location data “after a reasonable time has elapsed" isn’t a violation. However, “If your account is dedicated to sharing someone’s live location, your account will be automatically suspended," it said.
Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr. Sweeney’s new account.
Mr. Sweeney said he hadn’t heard from Twitter regarding his still-suspended @ElonJet account. It tracked Mr. Musk’s private jet using public data from plane transponders that log longitude, latitude and altitude. In 2020, Mr. Sweeney created an algorithm that calculates the whereabouts of a private jet belonging to Mr. Musk.
“There’s been no communication at all," he said.
Mr. Sweeney also ran automated Twitter accounts tracking planes owned by Russian oligarchs and aircraft associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The @PutinJet and @RUOligarchJets accounts, which were created after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, were also suspended, along with @CelebJets, an account run by Mr. Sweeney that tracked the jets of celebrities.
Mr. Sweeney said he is still tracking Mr. Musk’s jet in real-time on other social-media platforms, but he won’t link to them on @ElonJetNextDay in an effort to comply with Twitter’s latest guidelines.
Mr. Sweeney said he believes his new account is in compliance with Twitter’s policies.
“We’ll see what happens," he said.