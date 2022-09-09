Elon Musk's lawyer says Twitter paid whistle-blower $7 million for silence

Twitter representatives Thursday declined to comment about the payment to Zatko, the company’s former head of security. The Wall Street Journal reported the payment Thursday. The newspaper, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said the payment was part of a settlement related to Zatko’s lost compensation after leaving Twitter. The deal didn’t let Zatko speak publicly, but would allow him to act as a government whistle-blower about his time at the social medial company, the Journal reported, citing the people familiar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}