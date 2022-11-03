Elon Musk’s proposed Twitter changes revive debate on how to quash spam

For now, Twitter’s check marks help users tell the difference between bogus accounts and ones operated by real individuals, according to David Lazer, professor of political science and computer and information sciences at Northeastern University. If adding or retaining the feature suddenly costs money, and celebrities and others choose not to pay for it, it could become confusing, he said. “You will have more fake accounts pop up and the normal user won’t have a way to differentiate" between those and legitimate accounts, he added.